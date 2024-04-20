 Skip to main content
Arch Manning’s Texas spring game performance had fans hyped

April 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Arch Manning ready to throw

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023. Photo Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Texas Longhorns spring game is any indication, fans have a lot to look forward to if and when Arch Manning gets a chance to see the field.

Manning came in to quarterback the white team late in the first quarter, and he wasted no time impressing. His very first play from scrimmage was a 75-yard touchdown pass that was thrown perfectly.

Impressively, Manning did it again in the fourth quarter.

In total, Manning went 17/21 for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Skeptics will point out that he was not facing starters, but it was an impressive performance no matter how you look at it.

No matter how good he looks, Manning is destined to back up Quinn Ewers in 2024. The Longhorns avoided burning his redshirt last year, so he is still a freshman, and if he is willing to stick it out, he has a good shot at starting in 2025. For the moment, he appears content to do just that, giving Texas fans plenty to look forward to.

