Arch Manning has good reason for missing first Texas summer workouts

May 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Arch Manning looks on

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning will not be in attendance for the start of summer workouts at Texas this week, but he has a good reason for it.

Longhorns workouts begin on Tuesday, but Manning has an excused absence. The quarterback is graduating from Isidore Newman High School on Wednesday and will be in attendance at that event instead.

This is a pretty solid reminder that Manning is a true freshman and actually enrolled early to get started at Texas as soon as possible. The move has no doubt given him a head start, but it also means there will be little interruptions like this one.

Manning probably will not fall behind thanks to his brief absence. After all, coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that he probably will not be seeing the field this year, at least to start the season.

