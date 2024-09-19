ULM defensive coordinator has confident take about facing Arch Manning

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will get his first collegiate start on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, but the defensive coordinator tasked with stopping him does not appear to be losing sleep over it.

ULM defensive coordinator Earnest Hill praised Manning’s ability on Thursday, but definitely was not quaking in his boots at the prospect of facing the Texas freshman. Hill pointed out that some members of his defense faced and beat Manning while playing high school football in New Orleans.

“We actually have some kids on our team who played against him in New Orleans, and a couple guys done beat him already,” Hill said, via Thomas Goldkamp of On3. “So, they don’t hold too much fear against him. So, they’re not gonna hold any fear against him coming up here.”

It’s the right attitude to take, but the amount of talent Texas has at its disposal is the bigger issue for Louisiana-Monroe. After all, Manning looked outstanding last week when he was pressed into action against UTSA.

Texas starter Quinn Ewers’ injury is not thought to be too serious, but Manning will be getting the nod Saturday. It sounds like he will be facing a defense that isn’t intimidated, but he should have enough about him to win the game.