Arch Manning had the most unreal first minute vs. UTSA

Arch Manning could not have performed any better for Texas on Saturday when he stepped in for an injured Quinn Ewers.

Ewers went down with an apparent hand injury early in the second quarter of Texas’ contest against UTSA at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Ewers eventually went to the locker room.

Manning came in with Texas facing 2nd-and-9 at UTSA’s 19-yard line. He immediately threw a dart to DeAndre Moore Jr. for a touchdown on his very first pass to give the Longhorns a 21-0 lead.

ARCH MANNING SUBS IN A THROWS A TD ON HIS FIRST PASS 😱 (via @TexasFootball)

pic.twitter.com/pBg1jzJ0Zl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2024

UTSA answered quickly with a touchdown on just two plays following Manning’s TD pass to bring the deficit back down to 14.

Manning was more than ready to take the field again. After an 8-yard run by Quintrevion Wisner to open the drive, Manning went 67 yards to the house for his second career rushing TD.

Manning completely juked UTSA safety Elliott Davison and outraced every other defender for a clear lane to the end zone. It was the longest rush by a Texas QB since Vince Young in 2005.

Ewers’ injury is obviously a huge concern for Texas supporters. The 21-year-old QB entered Saturday’s matchup as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

But what a luxury it is for the Longhorns to have Manning ready and waiting on the sidelines.