Arch Manning to visit these five schools

Arch Manning is arguably the most exciting recruit for 2023 and one of the top young quarterbacks in the country. He still has two more years of high school football remaining, but the junior is ready to start visiting some campuses.

As Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports notes, Manning has visits lined up with Clemson, SMU, Texas, Alabama and Georgia. The visits will all take place in June.

Manning’s father, Cooper Manning, said it is important for his son to still be as much a part of spring practices with his high school team as possible. Cooper mentioned several other top programs in which Arch has interest.

“Arch has been talking to Stanford, he’s especially interested in doing a Stanford, USC swing and also a Notre Dame, Ohio State swing,” Cooper said. “It might be hard to get it all done in June but he’s been enjoying talking to those guys as well.”

The younger Manning has already visited LSU and Ole Miss, according to his father. He also wants to take a look at North Carolina and Virginia, where his older sister will be going to college.

Ole Miss, of course, is where Arch’s uncle Eli and grandfather Archie played college ball. Cooper went there as well. Arch will also visit Tennessee at some point, which is where his uncle Peyton became a star.

Arch may have given a hint last month about which programs are highest on his list when he mentioned the coaches he has spoken with. That said, it doesn’t sound like he is anywhere close to narrowing his decision.

Arch will be a junior in the fall at the Isidore Newman School in the New Orleans area. Despite the family’s history, Arch has actually been getting pressure to join another SEC school.