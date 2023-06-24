 Skip to main content
Archie Manning receives big honor from Nicholls State

June 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Archie Manning at the podium

Jul 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; Archie Manning speaks during the SEC Legends panel featuring Herschel Walker and Manning and Steve Spurrier discussing 150 years of college football with the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

All the buzz in college football these days regarding the Manning family seems to be about Arch, but grandfather Archie still made some news this week.

Archie Manning, who played college football at Ole Miss, received an honorary doctorate from Nicholls State University on Friday. The honor was bestowed upon Archie during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new covered athletics practice facility.

“Nicholls long-standing partnership with my family just means everything. It’s been such a wonderful relationship. There’s so much hospitality, and the way they’ve helped us with the Manning Passing Academy makes the university a great partner,” Archie Manning said of the honor.

The Mannings have been involved with Nicholls State University for nearly 20 years as the school has hosted the annual Manning Passing Academy since 2005.

Archie Manning is the founder and executive director of the camp, while sons Cooper, Peyton and Eli are all Senior Associate Directors for the camp. Grandson Arch, who plays football for the Texas Longhorns, served as a counselor this year.

