Archie Manning receives big honor from Nicholls State

All the buzz in college football these days regarding the Manning family seems to be about Arch, but grandfather Archie still made some news this week.

Archie Manning, who played college football at Ole Miss, received an honorary doctorate from Nicholls State University on Friday. The honor was bestowed upon Archie during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new covered athletics practice facility.

Nicholls held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Covered Practice Facility while honoring Archie Manning with Honorary Doctorate. We are proud to partner with the Manning family and Shaw Sports Turf on this amazing new facility.https://t.co/YBok945ArC — Nicholls State University (@NichollsState) June 23, 2023

“Nicholls long-standing partnership with my family just means everything. It’s been such a wonderful relationship. There’s so much hospitality, and the way they’ve helped us with the Manning Passing Academy makes the university a great partner,” Archie Manning said of the honor.

The Mannings have been involved with Nicholls State University for nearly 20 years as the school has hosted the annual Manning Passing Academy since 2005.

Archie Manning is the founder and executive director of the camp, while sons Cooper, Peyton and Eli are all Senior Associate Directors for the camp. Grandson Arch, who plays football for the Texas Longhorns, served as a counselor this year.