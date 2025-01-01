Arizona State OL suplexes Cam Skattebo into end zone for touchdown

Arizona State offensive lineman Kyle Scott deserves a ton of credit for helping his Sun Devils score one of their touchdowns in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday.

The game was tied at 24 and Arizona State got the ball first in overtime. They had to convert on a 4th-and-1 and then also converted on a 3rd-and-14 to set up a play from the 3-yard line.

On 1st-and-goal, the Sun Devils handed the ball to star running back Cam Skattebo, who was met by a defensive lineman at the line of scrimmage. Skattebo fought to stay alive, and then he got help from Scott. Scott grabbed Skattebo around the waist, picked up the running back and suplexed him into the end zone for the touchdown.

ASU’s offensive lineman Kyle Scott should get credit for half of a TD for pulling Skattebo into the end zonepic.twitter.com/YbSYFjDIzp — Jake Bennett (@Jake__Bennett__) January 1, 2025

That was a great heads-up play by Scott, who helped ASU score. The Sun Devils added the extra point to go up 31-24, though they ended up losing 39-31 in overtime in what was a fantastic finish.

Skattebo recovered from a slow start to finish with a monster game for ASU. He rushed 30 times for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns, caught 8 passes for 99 yards, and he threw a 42-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. What a game.