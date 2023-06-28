Ex-Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino ‘heartbroken’ over death of Ryan Mallett

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino says he is heartbroken over the death of his former quarterback, Ryan Mallett.

Mallett died on Tuesday after drowning during a swim in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Destin, Fla. that went wrong. He was 35.

Mallett played quarterback at Arkansas in 2009 and 2010 under Petrino and helped the Razorbacks return to prominence in the SEC.

Petrino issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday in response to the sad news and said he was “heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the greatest competitors I’ve had the privilege of coaching. Not only was Ryan a great leader and teammate on the field, he was a thoughtful and generous person off the field as well,” Petrino wrote.

“Personally, I know how much he loved being a hog. I along with thousands of others will always remember 4th and 3 in Little Rock against LSU when he made the perfect pass to Joe to seal the win!

“My heart goes out to his family and to all of Hog nation tonight. Gone but never forgotten. May you rest in peace buddy. Love you!”

Petrino referenced the Razorbacks’ 31-23 win over LSU in the 2010 season, which made Arkansas 10-2. The Razorbacks headed to the Sugar Bowl after that, where they lost to Ohio State to finish 10-3.

Even though he only played two seasons at Arkansas, Mallett is still second in school history in career passing yards (7,493) and second in passing touchdowns (62).