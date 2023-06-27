Ex-Arkansas, NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies – dead at age 35

Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35 in a drowning accident in Florida.

Mallett died on Tuesday, Deltaplex News reported. They say Mallett was transported from a Florida beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

BREAKING NEWS: White Hall head football coach Ryan Mallett has drowned in Florida https://t.co/QIuVs5yrSh — Luke Matheson (@LukeMatheson) June 27, 2023

Mallett was currently serving as the head football coach at White Hall High School in Jefferson County, Arkansas. The school’s superintendent confirmed the news of the former quarterback’s death.

The Superintendent of White Hall has confirmed Ryan Mallet drowned today while in Florida. We are working on learning more. Absolutely torn apart by this news. — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) June 27, 2023

Mallett had just turned 35 on June 5.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas in 2006, Mallett began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas once Rich Rodriguez took over the Wolverines. Mallett went on to enjoy one of the best careers for a Razorbacks quarterback.

As a sophomore in 2009, Mallett passed for 3,624 yards, 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The following year, he passed for 3,869 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Arkansas went 18-8 in Mallett’s two seasons.

Mallett entered the NFL draft in 2011 and was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round. He spent three seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Houston Texans. Mallett spent two seasons with the Texans before closing his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

During his NFL career from 2011-2017, Mallett passed for 1,835 yards, 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while going 3-5 as a starter.