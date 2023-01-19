Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU

Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU.

TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire Dan Enos away from Maryland.

Sam Pittman is working fast to replace Kendal Briles as @RazorbackFB’s OC. The Hogs are finalizing a deal with Dan Enos, sources tell ESPN. An announcement could come Thursday. Enos has been at @TerpsFootball last two seasons and had a big role in Taulia Tagovailoa’s development. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 19, 2023

Enos, 56, was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-2014 and went 26-36. He then had stints at Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Miami and Cincinnati before arriving at Maryland.

Enos was with Maryland the last two seasons. The Terps went 8-5 last season and 7-6 the year before. Their offense averaged 28.2 points per game last season.