Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU

January 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman looks on during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU.

TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire Dan Enos away from Maryland.

Enos, 56, was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-2014 and went 26-36. He then had stints at Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Miami and Cincinnati before arriving at Maryland.

Enos was with Maryland the last two seasons. The Terps went 8-5 last season and 7-6 the year before. Their offense averaged 28.2 points per game last season.

