Arkansas football had funny graphic to celebrate Outback Bowl win

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team Twitter account celebrated the team’s Outback Bowl win with some elaborate statistical analysis, with some restrictions applying.

The team was at it again Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Arkansas surged ahead with 17 unanswered third quarter points and never looked back.

Neither did their social media team. After the game ended, the account posted an elaborate graphic claiming to have won every Outback Bowl — with just a tiny bit of fine print at the bottom.

These are just the facts pic.twitter.com/m38wC9f2RH — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 1, 2022

Arkansas has been on the wrong end of this earlier in the season. They certainly were not going to miss the chance to take a victory lap of their own. They had the right, especially considering how lost Penn State looked at times.