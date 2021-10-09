Ole Miss trolled Arkansas, Sam Pittman so hard on Twitter after win

Ole Miss Football’s Twitter account trolled Arkansas so hard after the Rebels’ 52-51 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Ole Miss narrowly escaped with a win in Oxford, Miss. in the high-scoring affair. They took a lead late on a touchdown (watch here). Then they allowed Arkansas to score with seconds left. The Hogs tried a 2-point conversion to win but failed, giving the Rebels the game.

Even though the game was so close and decided on the final play, Ole Miss’ Twitter acted like they won convincingly. They sent a tweet touting a website “DidArkansasLose.com”.

The web address takes you to a website with a video embedded. The video shows Arkansas coach Sam Pittman saying his “yessir!” catchphrase.

That’s harsh. It seems even less fitting considering how close the game was. Ole Miss only won by the skin of their teeth.