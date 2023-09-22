New ASU coach goes full Herm Edwards in rant to media

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham unleashed an entertaining rant this week that sounded like it came straight from his predecessor’s playbook.

Dillingham spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the challenge the Sun Devils will face when they host No. 5 USC on Saturday night. He delivered a speech that sounded like his own version of Herm Edwards’ famous “you play to win the game” tirade.

Life is a circle….@KennyDillingham "You're playing to win (the game). pic.twitter.com/xrkyEQX8qC — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 21, 2023

“If you don’t expect to win every game, you’ve got a problem,” Dillingham said. “I don’t care if I’m playing Michael Jordan in basketball. I’m not playing to lose, otherwise why would I play? I’m not just gonna play because it’s fun. No, what’s fun is competing to win. So you’re playing to win, that’s it.”

Dillingham, 33, is the youngest head coach in FBS. Arizona State hired him last year after Edwards was fired three games into the season. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 last year, which was their worst record since 1994.

Arizona State is hoping for better results under Dillingham, but they are 1-2 and coming off an embarrassing 29-0 loss to Fresno State. Dillingham probably does not want to be compared to Edwards, but that rant sounded all too familiar.