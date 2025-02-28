Auburn announces major news about Hugh Freeze’s health

The Auburn Tigers made a significant announcement on Friday about the health of coach Hugh Freeze.

In a statement, Auburn announced that Freeze has been diagnosed with an early but treatable form of prostate cancer. Doctors expect Freeze to make a full recovery following treatment.

“Recently, Coach Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer,” the school said in a statement. “Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable. He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery.

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings.”

The Auburn Family is with you, Coach Freeze 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sYKWT4eJeV — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 28, 2025

Freeze has battled health issues before, and famously coached a game from a hospital bed in a coaches box while recovering from a staph infection in 2019. With that in mind, it is hardly a surprise that he would be determined to continue his coaching duties while undergoing cancer treatment.

Freeze just concluded his second season as Auburn’s head coach, having previously worked at Arkansas State, Ole Miss, and Liberty. The 55-year-old is 11-14 since joining the Tigers and has a career record of 87-61.