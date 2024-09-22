Auburn coach Hugh Freeze put on blast by his former QB

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has been called out by his former quarterback Bo Wallace.

On Saturday, Auburn lost to Arkansas 24-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

After the game, Freeze threw his current QB Payton Thorne under the bus. The veteran coach hinted to reporters that Thorne wasn’t the right man for the job.

“I know that there’s people open and I know that we’re running the football,” said Freeze. “We’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team and we’ve got to find running backs that hold on to it.”

Wallace, who played under Freeze at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2014, was not happy about Freeze’s statement. Wallace took to X to criticize his former coach.

“We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bu that maybe no one wants to play for him??” wrote Wallace. “His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out … But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word “I” is used… appreciate what he did for me, my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho.”

Wallace also said that he has an unflattering story about Freeze that he’ll “keep in his back pocket” for now. But Ole Miss alum also revealed that Freeze used to force him to play through pain to “get that man his money.”

Ole Miss went 24-15 and had a bowl game each season during Wallace’s time as the team’s quarterback. But it’s clear that Wallace has harbored some animosity against Freeze since that time.