Auburn DC commits major social media blunder after game

Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts committed a major social media blunder after his team’s 27-20 loss to Georgia on Saturday.

The Tigers gave the No. 1 Bulldogs a real tough test before ultimately losing. Through three quarters, Auburn never trailed; they either held a lead or the game was tied. But in the fourth quarter, Georgia pulled ahead for good on a 40-yard touchdown by tight end Brock Bowers with just under three minutes left.

The Georgia tight end was a star on the field and had 8 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. He was the difference-maker, and his big game had Auburn fans frustrated.

One Auburn fan tagged Roberts in a post on X Saturday, calling the defensive coordinator a clown for not double-bracketing Bowers in coverage.

Roberts saw the post and responded after the game.

“Don’t know what game u (sic) were watching! He was bracketed most of the day,” Roberts replied to the fan in a post that has since been deleted.

What’s the big blunder? It’s never a good idea for coaches to hop on social media and start responding to callouts from fans after losses. Coaches should be instructing players to be above the fan complaints; they shouldn’t be getting sucked in themselves! It just undermines their credibility and professionalism.

Worse yet, Roberts was seemingly trying to argue that Bowers was mostly held in check. That may be the case, but Bowers breaking open the game late is all fans will remember. And Auburn doesn’t get credit for nearly beating Georgia considering they lost the game.

Roberts likely realized his mistake because he wisely deleted the post. It’s a losing move to get on social media and start arguing with fans after a loss.