Auburn lands notable transfer QB from SEC rival

The Auburn Tigers have a new contender to start at quarterback next season after nabbing a transfer from an SEC rival.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada confirmed Thursday that he would transfer to Auburn for the 2022 season. Calzada will compete with TJ Finley to earn the starting quarterback role, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Calzada started for the Aggies for the bulk of last season after starter Haynes King went down with an injury. Calzada threw for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He started Texas A&M’s win over Alabama, in which he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Auburn undoubtedly took note of that performance when working to add him.

The Tigers needed a quarterback solution after Bo Nix entered the transfer portal himself. Calzada likely has the edge to start ahead of Finley, who originally transferred from LSU.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) warming up prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports