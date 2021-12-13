 Skip to main content
Another SEC West quarterback is leaving as a transfer

December 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bo Nix at a press conference

Yet another SEC West starting quarterback is changing schools.

Bo Nix announced on Instagram Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

“It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life. To reach further goals, I’ve decided it’s best for me to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else,” Nix said.

Nix started at Auburn for three seasons and passed for 2,294 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He broke his ankle last month and was replaced by former LSU quarterback TJ Finley.

Nix will be the latest talented quarterback to enter the transfer portal. Spencer Rattler and Dillon Gabriel are among the others, while Quinn Ewers already announced his decision.

Nix is the second SEC West quarterback in the last week to leave his school, joining former LSU quarterback Max Johnson.

