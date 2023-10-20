Bahamas Bowl will leave this year’s teams very disappointed

This year’s participants in the Bahamas Bowl are going to be left very disappointed.

ESPN, which televises the bowl game, announced on Thursday that this season’s edition of the game will be played at an alternate venue. Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, where the game is usually held, is being renovated.

Bahamas Bowl Update pic.twitter.com/DA0phWXOpp — Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) October 19, 2023

ESPN is hoping the game will be able to return to the Bahamas next year.

The Bahamas Bowl has been played annually since 2014 and features MAC and Conference USA teams.

Imagine being a Conference USA squad like Western Kentucky all excited to go to the Bahamas Bowl, but the game gets played in Shreveport, La. or something. What a letdown.