Sunday, April 24, 2022

Baker Mayfield has great quote about his Oklahoma statue

April 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield’s new statue at Oklahoma would have had a different pose if it had been up to the quarterback himself.

Oklahoma unveiled the statue on Friday, which depicts Mayfield stiff-arming an Oklahoma State player. Mayfield admitted that it was the second-best option, solely because athletic director Joe Castiglione would not allow one of Mayfield’s famous flag plant at Ohio State.

Mayfield signaled his arrival on the national scene in 2017 by famously planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo after a road upset of the Buckeyes. While obviously controversial and a big sore spot for Ohio State, Oklahoma fans loved the act.

Maybe the Sooners should have taken Mayfield’s statue suggestion considering how weird the finished product wound up looking.

