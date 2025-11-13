Baylor AD Mack Rhoades reportedly violated the school’s Christian rules

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has taken a leave of absence from the school, and some new information about the circumstances that led to that decision has surfaced.

Rhoades stepped away from Baylor on Thursday as the school investigates unspecified allegations against him. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the allegations are related to a violation of Baylor’s faith-based university policies and practices.

Baylor has declined to comment and referred to the situation as a “personnel matter.”

New allegations surfacing this week regarding Baylor AD Mack Rhoades are related to a violation of the faith-based university’s policies and practices, sources tell @YahooSports.



Baylor is declining comment as this involves a "personnel matter and an on-going investigation." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2025

Trey Wallace of OutKick had a similar report, noting that the allegations against Rhoades are related to the 60-year-old’s “involvement in an outside incident that breaks school’s Christian standards rules.”

Baylor is a private school with an honor code that is based on Christian values. It would appear Rhoades has been accused of violating that honor code in some way, which led to the investigation.

There was initially speculation that Rhoades’ leave of absence was related to some alleged behavior that was uncovered by OutKick last week. Wallace reported on Friday that Rhoades had an altercation with a Baylor player and an assistant coach during and after then team’s Sept. 20 game against Arizona State. The school has acknowledged the incident, but the investigation into it has been closed and is unrelated to the new allegations against Rhoades.

Rhoades has been the athletic director at Baylor since 2016. He was also in his second year on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and first year as Chair of the Committee. Rhoades stepped down from his position with the CFP committee on Thursday.