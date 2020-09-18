 Skip to main content
Report: Baylor-Houston postponed less than 24 hours before kickoff

September 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Baylor

Saturday’s Baylor-Houston game won’t be happening after all.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, the game has been postponed.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the postponement is due to positive COVID-19 tests among an unspecified number of Baylor players.

The game was essentially scheduled quickly due to both teams dealing with other postponements. It was to serve as a season opener, but instead, it too has been postponed.

Baylor was on the other side of a postponement a week ago. Their next scheduled game is Sept. 26 at home against Kansas in what is to serve as the team’s Big 12 opener.

