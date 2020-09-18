Report: Baylor-Houston postponed less than 24 hours before kickoff

Saturday’s Baylor-Houston game won’t be happening after all.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, the game has been postponed.

SOURCE: tomorrow’s Baylor-Houston game has been postponed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 18, 2020

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the postponement is due to positive COVID-19 tests among an unspecified number of Baylor players.

More on the postponement of #Baylor–#Houston on Saturday: It involves COVID positives with the Bears, sources tell @SINow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 18, 2020

The game was essentially scheduled quickly due to both teams dealing with other postponements. It was to serve as a season opener, but instead, it too has been postponed.

Baylor was on the other side of a postponement a week ago. Their next scheduled game is Sept. 26 at home against Kansas in what is to serve as the team’s Big 12 opener.