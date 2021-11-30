Betting odds indicate where Spencer Rattler is likely to transfer

Spencer Rattler announced on Monday that he is leaving Oklahoma, and oddsmakers seem to think they know where the quarterback will end up.

Rattler is sure to draw plenty of interest after entering the transfer portal, but he may already have a school in mind. The redshirt sophomore is from Arizona and played high school ball there. That is the main reason Bovada currently lists Arizona State as an overwhelming -215 favorite to land Rattler.

Arizona State is considered the overwhelming favorite to land Oklahoma transfer QB Spencer Rattler (odds via @BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/BlLe5HlkxZ — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) November 30, 2021

UCLA has the second-best odds, but the Bruins are listed at +700. That means those particular oddsmakers would be shocked if Rattler transfers anywhere but Arizona State.

Rattler, a former five-star recruit, was likely going to enter the transfer portal even if Lincoln Riley didn’t leave for USC. Things did not go as planned for him at Oklahoma. Many expected him to follow in the footsteps of the other great quarterbacks that played under Riley, but Rattler took a big step back this season. He lost his starting job earlier in the year.

Oklahoma is likely going to lose several players and recruits in the wake of Riley’s departure. We know at least one other key player who hinted that he might leave the Sooners.

Arizona State is 8-4 this year in their fourth season under Herm Edwards. There was recent speculation that Edwards might be fired, but he will return in 2022.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021