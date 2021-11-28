Did Caleb Williams hint he will transfer to follow Lincoln Riley to USC?

Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for USC. Now the question is: which players are going to follow him?

One prominent player who would make a huge difference if he left the Sooners for the Trojans is quarterback Caleb Williams. The freshman quarterback on Sunday shared his first message regarding the Riley news.

Williams said he was happy for Riley. He also indicated he might have some other news coming when he said “that’s all I plan to say right now!”

I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 28, 2021

Williams saying “right now” implies he will have more news later. Perhaps that news will be that he is going to transfer to follow his coach.

One ESPN analyst certainly expects Williams to transfer to USC.

I 100% expect Caleb Williams to transfer to USC — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 28, 2021

Williams took over for the struggling Spencer Rattler midway through the season at Oklahoma. He has passed for 1,670 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Even if Williams doesn’t transfer, Riley still would have current junior Kedon Slovis and current freshman Jaxson Dart on USC’s roster to work with. Either player should excel under Riley.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.