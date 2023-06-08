Big 12 considering drastic move with bowl game

The NFL has been working to expand its international footprint in recent years, and one college football conference has plans to do the same.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the Big 12 is looking to bring a bowl game to Monterrey, Mexico. The plan would be for the first installment to be in 2026.

The Big 12 is planning to hold other sporting events in Mexico as well. Kansas and Houston have agreed to play both men’s and women’s regular-season games in Mexico City in December 2024, according to Thamel. There could also be exhibition games against local teams in Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball.

There is only one other bowl game currently held internationally — the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau. A bowl game in Mexico would be the first postseason matchup in the country between two American college football teams.