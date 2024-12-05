Big 12 commissioner has stern message for CFP committe

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark delivered a stern message Wednesday for the College Football Playoff committee.

Yormark spoke with the media on a conference call ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 championship game between Iowa State and Arizona State. Matt Campbell and Kenny Dillingham, the coaches of the schools that reached the championship game, were also on the call.

During his time speaking, Yormark stumped for his conference and was critical of the CFP’s rankings structure.

“In no way should a Group of 5 champion be ranked above our champion,” Yormark said.

Yormark similarly said that no 3-loss team should be ranked ahead of a 2-loss Big 12 champion.

After Saturday, either No. 15 Arizona State or No. 16 Iowa State will be 11-2 and the Big 12 champion. The teams were ranked below 3-loss Alabama (No. 11), 3-loss Ole Miss (No. 13) and 3-loss South Carolina (No. 14) in the most recent CFP rankings. Both teams were also ranked well behind No. 10 Boise State, which is 11-1 and set to play 10-2 UNLV in the Mountain West championship game. Even if Boise State goes 12-1 and wins its conference, Yormark thinks the differences in strengths of schedule should put his Big 12 champion ahead.

As of this week, four schools from each the Big Ten and SEC were set to make the 12-team playoff.