Big 12 commissioner actively rooting against 1 team

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is actively rooting against one school from the conference this season.

Yormark spoke at Texas Tech’s Red Raider Club luncheon on Wednesday. While speaking, he said he would be in attendance in Austin for the Nov. 24 football game between the Longhorns and Red Raiders. He is also rooting for Texas Tech to beat Texas.

“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out of here early. That was a big deal for us and I think for all of you. And, [Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire], I’m not going to put any pressure on you. But I’m going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock like you did last year,” Yormark said.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark today: “Coach (Joey McGuire), I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin on Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.” pic.twitter.com/KRDohHn288 — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 23, 2023

Sure, Yormark was addressing a Texas Tech crowd, but his words still carry some weight. He is not hiding his favoritism in the least bit.

Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the SEC next year, a year earlier than originally expected. Yormark doesn’t want to see the programs have the most friendly goodbyes in terms of wins and losses.

Yormark has been the Big 12 commissioner for just over a year. He outfoxed the Pac-12 and struck a media rights deal with ESPN that has allowed his conference to continue operating, while the Pac-12 has fallen apart. He is also embracing his current member schools and ditching the ones who are leaving.

As for last year, Texas went 8-5 and lost at Texas Tech 37-34 on Sept. 24.