Big 12 targeting a major school for expansion

The Big 12 is still pursuing expansion, and they are reportedly targeting a major school to add to their ranks.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is once again pursuing UConn as an expansion target, according to Andrew Marchand and Justin Williams of The Athletic. Yormark plans to engage Big 12 officials next week for an in-depth discussion on the potential addition.

Yormark has sought to position the Big 12 as the nation’s top basketball conference, and from that standpoint, the back-to-back champions are an ideal fit. UConn itself would benefit from the opportunity to bolster its long-irrelevant football program, which is currently an independent after the rest of the athletics program left the AAC to rejoin the Big East in 2020.

Rumors linking UConn to the Big 12 have existed for over a year and a half. The conference put the possible addition on hold in order to raid the remnants of the Pac-12, but with that done, UConn appears to be back on the agenda.

The Huskies were a founding member of the Big East in 1979 and have been there ever since, aside from their seven-year stint in the AAC.