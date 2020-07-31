Report: Big Ten might not play football this fall

The Big Ten is one of the conferences that has announced it will play a conference-only schedule this year, and apparently there is still a chance the start of the season could be significantly delayed.

Teams in the Big Ten have been informed that there may not be games this fall, Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports.

Some Big Ten intel, via multiple sources: League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation. Schedule release is TBD, fluid situation. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 31, 2020

A decision is expected to be made in the coming days, and Forde noted that the belief is that training camp will still start on time with adequate coronavirus testing protocols currently in place.

There has been a lot of talk about starting the college football in the spring, and some conferences could opt to go that route. With all of the major conferences heading toward playing conference-only schedules, it’s possible for them to begin their seasons at different times. Schedules would also be shorter if schools drop non-conference games, which would allow teams to begin their seasons later.