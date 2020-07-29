Report: SEC moving towards 10-game conference-only schedule

Several big college football conference are attempting to play conference-only schedules this season, and the SEC may be joining them.

While the Pac-12 and Big Ten announced earlier in the month that they were playing conference-only schedules for college football, the SEC and ACC said they would be waiting until later in the month to make decisions. The ACC announced on Wednesday they would be playing an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games.

According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, the SEC is moving towards a 10-game conference-only schedule this season. The move approved by a majority of the conference’s athletic directors, according to Dellenger.

SEC teams typically play nine conference games and three non-conference games. The conference games come against six intradivision opponents, one regular opponent, and two rotating opponents from the other division. This development would result in an extra conference game being added, while both high and low-profile non-conference games would be dropped.