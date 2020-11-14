Report: Big Ten will allow teams to find new opponents in case of cancellations

The Big Ten is following the SEC’s lead and putting procedures in place to allow teams to find new opponents if games are canceled.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Big Ten presidents approved a plan on Nov. 5 allowing teams with COVID-related cancellations to play each other. If two teams have games canceled in the same week due to COVID-19, those teams can play each other if the agreement is made by Wednesday afternoon.

Notably, the Big Ten’s rule allows for rematches. If two teams have already played but could theoretically play each other again due to cancellations, the conference would allow it.

The Big Ten, like other conferences, wants to ensure that its teams get enough games in to put themselves in the best possible position for postseason play.

It’s clear that the rule is limited to Big Ten teams, however. Some schools looked at playing teams from other conferences when the league originally canceled its season. That’s still not on the table, even on short notice.