Scott Frost wants Nebraska to play even if Big Ten cancels season

Nebraska coach Scott Frost is determined to see his team play football in 2020, even if it’s outside of the Big Ten.

Frost said Monday that Nebraska’s players want to play and he wants to coach them. He added that the university is “committed to playing football” even if the Big Ten cancels its 2020 season.

Scott Frost says his players feel safe at Nebraska. "The head coach’s responsibility is to fight for what we want. Our players want to play. Our coaches want to coach." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 10, 2020

Frost: "I think our university is committed to playing football any way that we possibly can regardless of what anyone else does." If Nebraska can't play in the Big Ten, he says, they're prepared to look at different options. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 10, 2020

Nebraska could do this, in theory, as long as other schools are playing. It’s just not clear how it would work or if they’d be in contention for any championships, but that perhaps isn’t the point for Frost.

All indications as of Monday were that the college football season was in significant danger, with one report even stating that the Big Ten had already canceled the season. That was followed by significant pushback within the sport, and thus far, no further announcements have been made.