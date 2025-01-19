Bill Belichick reportedly adding former college head coach to his staff

Bill Belichick is reportedly adding a former college head coach to his staff at North Carolina.

Belichick is adding former UConn head coach Bob Diaco to his staff as a defensive assistant, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Diaco has spent the last two years on Brian Kelly’s LSU staff, having also worked as Kelly’s defensive coordinator for several years at Notre Dame.

Diaco remains a respected defensive coach at the college level despite an unsuccessful head coaching stint at UConn. He also provides Belichick with some valuable collegiate experience on his staff.

There had been some worries that Belichick’s lack of staff hires was a signal that he might be eyeing an NFL return. That was reinforced with another report about Belichick’s contract that emerged recently. The process may be moving slowly, but it is moving, and there remain no other signals that Belichick is about to abandon his new job. This is further evidence of that.