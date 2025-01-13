Is North Carolina already worried about Bill Belichick leaving for NFL?

Bill Belichick continues to maintain he is in it for the long haul at North Carolina, but a new report suggests there is still some anxiety at the school over his level of commitment.

Some at North Carolina remain concerned that Belichick will listen if an NFL team is willing to activate his buyout, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Despite a $10 million salary pool for staff, Belichick has yet to make many hires, and those he has made are people that are not known to be a big part of his coaching tree.

Florio notes that Belichick’s moves have made people “nervous,” including both athletic director Bubba Cunningham and even ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

There are no concrete reasons to believe Belichick is already looking for a way out of Chapel Hill. Reports have suggested he is fully committed to the Tar Heels for 2025. Much of the speculation has been fueled by his $10 million buyout, which is not a significant sum for an NFL franchise. That buyout will drop to $1 million after June 1, which should only encourage more rumors.

Reports have suggested at least some teams have checked in with Belichick on a possible return to the NFL. So far, he is not biting, but some are still sweating it.