Report: Bill Belichick, UNC trying to sort through ‘issues’

Bill Belichick appears to be on the verge of becoming the next head coach at North Carolina, but it does not sound like the two sides have a deal in place just yet.

Adam Smith of Inside Carolina reported on Wednesday that Belichick is finalizing a contract to become the head coach at UNC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low, there are still some “issues” that need to be sorted through.

The reported issues include NIL resources, Belichick’s salary, staff resources, and a possible role for his son Stephen, who is currently the defensive coordinator at Washington. North Carolina officials are said to be in favor of hiring Belichick.

Belichick has been calling potential staff members for several days, according to ESPN. That likely indicates that he is serious about the job if the two sides can come to terms on the aforementioned sticking points.

For what it’s worth, Inside Carolina had been the first to report that Belichick interviewed with North Carolina.

Belichick all but confirmed during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that he is serious about possibly venturing into college coaching for the first time. There have been questions about whether UNC has the financial resources to give the six-time Super Bowl champion everything he would need, however.