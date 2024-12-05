Bill Belichick reportedly interviewed for college head coach job

Bill Belichick is expected to interview for some NFL head coach jobs in the coming months, but apparently he has already sat down with one college program.

Belichick interviewed for the North Carolina head coach job this week, according to a report from Inside Carolina. The Tar Heels have spoken with several candidates since they announced that Mack Brown will not return next season, and Belichick was reportedly among the group.

Assuming Belichick really did interview for the UNC job, it seems highly unlikely that he is a serious candidate. The 72-year-old has 333 wins in his head coaching career (including postseason). That ranks second all time behind Don Shula’s 347. If Belichick does return to coaching, he will almost certainly want to pursue Shula’s record and try to become the winningest NFL coach of all time.

Belichick was unable to land a head coach job immediately after the New England Patriots pushed him out last season. He was said to be a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons, but they hired Raheem Morris instead.

In the meantime, Belichick has taken on numerous media responsibilities. That has allowed him to remain visible and fresh in the minds of NFL teams.

Belichick has been linked to some NFL jobs, and it would be a surprise if he does not land one this offseason. It would be an even bigger surprise to see him coaching UNC or another college team.