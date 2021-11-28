Billy Napier will reportedly be named head coach at Florida

Billy Napier has been viewed as the clear frontrunner to replace Dan Mullen as the head coach at Florida, and he is expected to reach an agreement with the school in the near future.

Napier and Florida are working to finalize an agreement, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports. The deal could be done as early as Sunday afternoon.

SOURCES: Louisiana’s Billy Napier is expected to become the next head coach at UF. A deal is likely to be done this afternoon. As we reported yesterday morning he was the Gators clear front runner. Napier had been patient in recent years l looking for the right opportunity. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021

It seems like the Gators knew who they wanted from the moment they fired Mullen. There was at least one other school that reportedly showed interest in Napier, but it’s no surprise he chose Florida.

Napier has won at least 10 games in each of the past three seasons as the head coach at Louisiana, where he has been since 2018. He has never coached a Power Five school, but he was the wide receivers coach on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama from 2013-2016. Florida obviously has a great deal of confidence in his ability to recruit and compete in the SEC.

Photo: Cajuns head coach Billy Napier on sideline as Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on the Miami University Redhawks in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, AL. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020