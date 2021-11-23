Report: Florida and Virginia Tech eyeing same head coach candidate

The Florida Gators and Virginia Tech Hokies may be competing with each other for one head coaching candidate.

Louisiana coach Billy Napier is poised to be a hot candidate for bigger schools as the coaching carousel heats up, and that already appears to be the case. Florida is interested in bringing him in to replace Dan Mullen, and is aware of interest from Virginia Tech as well, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Have heard Florida has genuine interest in Billy Napier and knows that Va. Tech does too. Interesting dynamic on the carousel right now: https://t.co/lkU572ig4V — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 23, 2021

The interest in Napier is no surprise. He has already won ten games in a row with the Ragin’ Cajuns for the third straight season, and his reputation is growing. He has no experience as a head coach in a power conference, though he has notably served as an assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Virginia Tech would seem unlikely to be able to match Florida in a head-to-head battle for a coach. That might be one reason they’re looking at other candidates as well. Either way, Napier appears likely to have the chance to land a better job if he wants it.

Photo: Cajuns head coach Billy Napier on sideline as Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on the Miami University Redhawks in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, AL. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

