Bo Nix’s Oregon debut features awful interception

Bo Nix was often criticized for his inconsistency and poor decisions while quarterbacking Auburn. Unfortunately for him, the same traits appear to be carrying over to his tenure with Oregon.

Nix made his first start for the Ducks on Saturday after his offseason transfer from Auburn, and did not help his team’s cause much. He threw two interceptions in the first 20 minutes against Georgia. The first was mostly down to a great play by the defender, but the second, an easy pick for Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith, was as ugly an interception as you’re likely to see.

Oregon fans, welcome to the Bo Nix experience pic.twitter.com/DvmBaWRyti — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

Nix fixates on his primary read, allowing Smith to lock eyes on the quarterback and track Nix’s reads. Nix somehow doesn’t see Smith and makes a terrible throw that is just asking to be picked.

Nix had to beat out freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield for the starting job. If this sort of performance becomes the norm, the chances are decent that Nix will find himself on the bench, just as he did at times with Auburn toward the end of the 2021 season.