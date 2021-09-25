 Skip to main content
Bo Nix benched for fourth quarter with Auburn losing to Georgia State

September 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bo Nix

Things were shaping up very poorly for the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, and it led to Bo Nix being benched at a key point in the game.

Nix and the Tigers struggled against heavy underdog Georgia State at home so badly that Nix was replaced by T.J. Finley. The Tigers trailed 24-19 at that point.

Nix was awful pretty much all day. He was 13-of-27 for 156 yards when Finley replaced him, and had not thrown a touchdown. Nix was booed several times by Auburn fans as he repeatedly overthrew his receivers.

Nix is in his third season as Auburn’s starting quarterback, but the Tigers had no choice but to make the change. The team was not moving the ball, and Auburn was facing the prospect of losing at home to Georgia State.

Nix has been crushed by rivals before and bounced back, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll even get his job back after this one.

.

