Bob Bowlsby: College Football Playoff delay has been discussed

With a significant number of postponements and cancellations from major conferences, some college football teams may not play as many games as originally scheduled in 2020. That could create problems for the College Football Playoff selection process.

There appears to be one significant remedy on the table for the College Football Playoff’s operations committee. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby sits on that committee, and he admitted Thursday that pushing the event back has been discussed.

“We’ve spent some time talking about that,” Bowlsby told SiriusXM. We haven’t come to any closure on it, but there is some latitude to postpone it if that need should arise. The same is true of some of those New Year’s Six games.

“I don’t know if I see us playing a championship game in February, but you just never know. These are unusual times, and things that might otherwise not be acceptable have to be considered in this kind of circumstance.”

If nothing else, this is a concession to the uncertainty of the situation right now. There are some key games being nixed, particularly in the SEC and Big Ten. That could mean the playoff committee has to adjust expectations for its field when the time comes.