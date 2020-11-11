Ohio State-Maryland game canceled due to coronavirus cases

Several college football games have been postponed or canceled this week due to positive COVID-19 tests, and Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Maryland is one of the latest.

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans announced on Wednesday that the Terrapins have had eight players test positive for the coronavirus over the past seven days. Evans said football activities will be paused, and Maryland’s game against Ohio State will not be made up.

A number of other games have been postponed or canceled this weekend. CBS will not even be showing an SEC game on Saturday due to all of the COVID-related schedule changes. Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Tennessee, Georgia-Missouri and Auburn-Mississippi State have all been postponed.

The Big Ten requires teams to play six games in order to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship, unless the average for the conference falls below six. As Bill Landis of The Athletic notes, the average as of Wednesday afternoon was 7.5 following the Ohio State-Maryland cancellation.