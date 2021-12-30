Bob Stoops has funny quote about taking tequila bath

Bob Stoops delivered a funny quote ahead of Oklahoma’s bowl game on Wednesday.

Stoops is filling in as the Sooners’ head coach for their Alamo Bowl game against Oregon. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take the USC job, so the Sooners turned to Stoops, their former head coach.

Stoops left Oklahoma after the 2016 season and turned down many coaching offers, except for one with the short-lived XFL that he accepted. He has gotten involved with a tequila company in which he is an investor and pitchman. That led to a funny question from The Athletic’s Jason Kersey to Stoops on Tuesday.

Kersey asked if Stoops would prefer a tequila bath to a Gatorade bath if his Sooners won on Wednesday. Stoops said he would take it, and then joked about being fired.

BREAKING: I asked Bob Stoops if he’d be open to a @RockRollTequila bath in lieu of a Gatorade bath if the #Sooners win the @valeroalamobowl. “That would be OK. What’s the administration gonna do? Fire me?” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 28, 2021

That’s pretty funny.

Stoops has remained involved with Oklahoma’s athletic department since stepping away as head coach of the Sooners. He was even willing to coach the team for the bowl game for free. Maybe his investment in the tequila company is just doing that well.

Photo: John Silks/Wikimedia