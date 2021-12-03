Bob Stoops to be paid huge sum by Oklahoma despite trying to refuse

Bob Stoops is returning as the head coach at Oklahoma for one game in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure, and the Sooners legend will be paid handsomely for his services.

Oklahoma president Joe Harroz said on Thursday that Stoops will be paid $325,000 to coach the team from now until its bowl game, which will likely be the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. That salary is based on Riley’s former contract with the school. Harroz says Stoops tried to refuse the money, but Oklahoma will pay him anyway.

That works out to more than $10,000 per day.

Stoops was making more than $5 million per year by the time he left Oklahoma in 2016. He has remained close to the program and helped out last year when Riley was short-staffed due to COVID-19 issues.

There has been a lot of talk about Stoops returning to Oklahoma as the team’s full-time head coach. He’s just 61, which is young by coaching standards. However, Stoops recently made it fairly clear that he is not interested.