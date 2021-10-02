Bob Stoops has message for Oklahoma Sooners fans

Stoops is one of the analysts for FOX’s college football show. He and his fellow crew members spoke on a prerecorded segment that aired during halftime of FS1’s airing of the Iowa-Maryland game on Friday night. The group talked about Spencer Rattler’s performance so far as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback this season.

Rattler is in his second season as OU’s quarterback. Though he has done well overall, he has been a big dropoff from what Sooners fans were used to under Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. Last week, Rattler was even booed by Oklahoma fans.

Stoops, a former legendary coach at Oklahoma, said the fans were wrong to boo Rattler. He added that fans should never boo college athletes.

“Maybe we’re not sending the fireworks off every second. But OU’s still winning, he’s still doing a great job, and a college athlete should never be booed or embarrassed when on the field, whatsoever,” Stoops said.

Much of the thinking about not booing college athletes stems from them being students and amateurs. However, the changes to Name, Image and Likeness rules that allow college athletes to make money while in college likely changes the perception for fans. When fans see Rattler pose with two new, expensive cars (as shown here), it might make them feel like he needs to step up his game.

Stoops still wants fans to know that he feels their behavior is wrong.