Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, he announced Wednesday.

The longtime Florida State coach said in a statement that he was “at peace” following the diagnosis.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in the statement, via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing.

“I am at peace.”

The Bowden family did not reveal details about the diagnosis, and requested privacy as Bowden deals with his condition.

The 91-year-old Bowden has battled health issues in recent years, including a bout with COVID-19 last October.

Bowden is best known for coaching Florida State from 1976-2009, winning two national titles and 12 ACC titles in the process. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.