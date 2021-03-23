Bobby Petrino thinks Illinois State coach owes him apology

Bobby Petrino thinks that Illinois State’s coach owes him an apology over what transpired between their programs.

Petrino’s Missouri State squad was originally scheduled to face Illinois State on Feb. 20. However, Missouri State asked to postpone the game until April due to poor field conditions, including snow and ice on the field.

Illinois State’s coach Brock Spack questioned the explanation from Missouri State. He cited a photo of the soccer field in saying the fields looked fine.

The @MSUBearsMSoccer boys/staff did a fantastic job of clearing snow on the Betty & Bobby Allison Soccer Stadium – Awesome seeing the boys able to train today! #BearProud pic.twitter.com/Wpa4e0m7kM — Jon Leamy (@CoachJonLeamy) February 19, 2021

Fast forward to March, and Illinois State began the season 1-3. They decided on Sunday to shut down the remainder of their spring football season. Their reason was “to protect the health and safety of the players and ensure their readiness for the upcoming 2021 fall 11-game slate.”

That means the April 17 makeup game has been canceled.

“Maybe their coach owes Missouri State an apology for the fact that we couldn’t play a game because of snow and ice and that he tried to pop off that we had some other underlying reasons — which is totally wrong. Other than that, I don’t have anything to say about them,” Petrino said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Maybe Petrino is right.

Missouri State is 3-1 this spring and has three games remaining on its spring schedule. They went 0-3 under Petrino in the fall. This is the 60-year-old’s first year at Missouri State.