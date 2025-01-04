Boise State coach reveals how team is losing in NIL battle

Outgoing Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is once again saying his goodbyes, publishing an “open letter” to fans and anyone else who will listen on Thursday night.

In the post, Koetter praised Broncos fans before delivering a sobering reality about the current college football landscape. He griped about the transfer portal, roster realignment, the lack of a governing body and, more specifically, NILs and the impact they have on programs that can’t keep up with the spending.

“Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer. We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us.” Outgoing Boise State OC Dirk Koetter with a message to fans on his Facebook page: pic.twitter.com/xCZdaCdRfu — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 3, 2025

“Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer,” he wrote. “We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us. I know it’s not all about the money and Coach D (Spencer Danielson) and the staff will undoubtedly continue to find the ‘right kind of guys’ but money is an issue.

“I know ticket and travel costs continue to rise, but I hope you will join me in contributing to ‘The Horseshoe Collective’ so that Coach D can keep our best players in Boise and continue to find the next Ashton Jeanty or Ahmed Hassanein. I’m mailing my check tomorrow and every little bit helps. Thanks again for a fun final season. Go Broncos!”

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson seemed to agree with Koetter and in a separate post, encouraged further fundraising.

“Thanks Coach Koetter. Every dollar counts to keep our players here at BSU,” Danielson wrote on X. “We need everyone’s help. We will continue to focus on developing our players on and off the field.”

Some may not want to hear it, but both Koetter and Danielson have a point. Teams like Boise State will struggle going up against with powerhouse programs in powerhouse conferences, and it will continue to become a competitive disadvantage. But until something changes, these programs will have to adapt to the challenges and place a great emphasis on player development and recruitment.