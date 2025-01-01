Boise State player has embarrassing mishap before game

A Boise State football player had an embarrassing mishap before the team’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Tuesday against Penn State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

As the Boise State players ran out onto the field at State Farm Stadium, they were led by a few players, including ones carrying a flag. One of the players appeared to trip over his own feat and faceplanted on the field.

Let’s hope this isn’t a bad omen for Boise State pic.twitter.com/1UQ60NTc34 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2025

Broncos fans better hope that wasn’t a foreshadowing of how the game would go, though the team did fall behind 14-0 after the first quarter.

Was that this year’s version of the prideful Aaron Rodgers flag carry? Charging out with the flag only to flop on a big stage? Boise State better hope not.