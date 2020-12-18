Brady Quinn has glowing scouting report for Arch Manning

It is hardly a surprise that there has been so much hype surrounding high school quarterback Arch Manning. The sophomore is the nephew of Eli and Peyton and grandson of Archie Manning, so it goes without saying that he has a lot to live up to. Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Brady Quinn is among those who believe Arch will be special.

Quinn had high praise for Manning during the CBS Sports National Signing Day on Thursday. He said the youngster “really checks all the boxes.”

“From a fundamental and technical standpoint, there’s nothing you’re looking at fixing,” Quinn said, via Austin Nivison of 247 Sports. “He’s got a nice compact and tight motion. As far as his footwork too, the ball is out on time and on the money, which means he’s got a strong understanding of where the ball is supposed to be and when it’s supposed to be there. That takes some time, usually, for some quarterbacks to figure out, but as a sophomore in high school, Arch Manning already has that.”

Quinn said he sees more similarities between Arch and his grandfather than either of his two uncles. Arch is more mobile than Peyton and Eli, and Quinn compared that athleticism to Archie’s.

“The name helps to a degree, but when you turn on the tape and watch him, he really has everything you’re looking for,” Quinn added.

Manning is widely considered to be the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 signing class. We also saw how physical he can be with an impressive video of him trucking a defender earlier this year.

The most difficult thing for Manning will be following in the footsteps of several family members. If he can handle that, the sky is the limit.